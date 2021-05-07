Samantha Akkineni’s mirror selfie with Hash is all about hope and positivity amidst pandemic; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a photo where she can be posing for a mirror selfie with her pet.

At a time when the whole country is battling the second wave of pandemic, all we are seeing on social media is nothing but SOS messages and requests for medical supplements. The South entertainment industry has also witnessed several positive cases of COVID 19 and a handful of celebrities have also succumbed to the virus. However, celebrities are also doing their best to keep the spirit of their fans and followers up.

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space today and shared a mirror selfie where she can be seen along with her pet Hash. Sharing the photo, Sam wrote, “Hope”. Samantha is currently working on two projects - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil and Shaakuntalam in Telugu. The Oh Baby actress will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio.

Shaakunthalam is a mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. Samantha and Sufiyum Sujathayum fame Dev Mohan will be reprising the role of Shankuntala and Dushyant respectively in the film which is touted to be an epic love story. Samantha is awaiting the release of popular Hindi series Family man season 2 on Amazon which marks her digital debut. It was also reported way back in 2020 that the Jaanu star will be joining hands with Ashwin Saravanan for a film. However, after the announcement, there was no further update about the same.

