Samantha Akkineni’s parkour skills in this throwback VIDEO is all you need to motivate yourself for fitness

Samantha Akkineni's pakour stunts in this throwback video will inspire you to start your fitness journey.

At a time when we are at home, following the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the COVID 19 situation, all we need is some motivation to kick start our fitness journey. This throwback video of Samantha Akkineni performing parkour will do the honors. In the video, Sam can be seen performing an unbelievable stunt like a cakewalk. Watch the video right here and you will start searching for your yoga pants.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, which is the official Tollywood remake of megahit Tamil movie 96. She has been roped in to play the female lead in actor Prasanna starrer Ashwin Saravanan’s next. The film will also have Prashanth in a key role. Taking to Twitter, Samantha confirmed her role in the film while revealing that this film will also be a female-centric one, just like the director’s previous two movies. It is expected that the film’s pre-production work will be started after the lockdown.

She has also been roped in to play the female lead along with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakkula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor. Recently, she made the headlines after it was rumored that she will be seen as the female lead in director Nandini Reddy’s next. However, the director rubbished the rumour by Tweeting that it was not true.

Credits :Instagram

