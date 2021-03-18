Samantha Akkineni’s Shakuntalam: Mohan Babu to play a key supporting role?

Directed by Gunasekhar, the film will reportedly be based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam.

A couple of days back, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story and shared some photos from the sets of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, which is touted to be a historical flick. The film was launched on the same day. Now, a new report has emerged stating that the film will have Mohan Babu in a key role. It was announced earlier in January that director Gunasekhar will be helming the mythical drama. However, no official update about the actor starring in the film is made yet.

The makers shared a video a couple of months back while revealing that they have started composing music for the highly anticipated film. Sharing it, they wrote, “Songs Composing starts. The much-lauded combination of Gunasekhar – Manisharma... and their beautiful melodies”. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film will reportedly be based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. An announcement about the cast and crew is expected to be out in the coming weeks.

The film was officially announced on January 1, 2021, along with a captivating motion poster. Going by the motion poster, it is anticipated that Shakuntalam will focus on the love story of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra and Apsara Menaka. Announcing the film, Gunaa Team Works wrote, "Shaakuntalam... Kavyanayaki... Here's the BIG REVEAL Motion poster (sic)." Samantha also has in her kitty two other films – Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal by Vignesh Shivan and the yet to be titled flick with Ashwin Saravanan.

