Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi: 5 celeb inspired pastel sarees to keep the summer romance flowing

Less is more and no one better than these South actresses prove it with their style statement in vibrant sarees. Scroll down below.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2021 05:39 pm
sai pallavi samantha akkineni pastel sarees Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi: 5 celeb inspired pastel sarees to keep the summer romance flowing
As we all know, Summer is a perfect season to roll out your pastel outfits. Pastels are perfect for any occasion. The candy-coloured pieces have been in the trend since the 60s. Pastel sarees are in and especially for someone who prefers classic silhouettes and floral patterns, it works wonders. If you are in search of wearing something soft and romantic this Summer, South divas like Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh show us how to drape pastels in a stylish way. Well, less is more and no one better than these South actresses show it with their style statement in vibrant sarees. Scroll down below. 

1. Samantha Akkineni: South beauty Samantha Akkineni never fails with her fashion choices and more importantly, she teaches us to dress right. If you are looking for what to wear at a party or wedding, Sam's Instagram is a one-stop destination to take style cues. The stunner aced her fashion game last year in a scalloped hem saree and is all about pastels done right for the festive season. Sam wrote, "Obsessed with pastels."

2. Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna looked drop-dead gorgeous in Shilpa Reddy embellished pastel saree. She finished out her look perfectly with a twisted hairdo from the front in a half ponytail.

3. Sai Pallavi: The natural beauty Sai Pallavi opted for pastel blue organza saree for Love Story promotions and it is worth Rs 1 Lakh. The Premam actress looked drop-dead gorgeous and she accessorised her saree look with a pair of silver earrings. She kept her hair open and let her infectious add that glam touch.

4. Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal Aggarwal flaunted her elegant side in a pastel blue saree that she teamed up with a peach blouse. Rosy cheeks, lots of mascara and a dash of lipstick rounded off her look. This is one of our favourite looks of all that is perfect to keep the summer vibe up.

5. Rakul Preet Singh: A simple floral saree bring out a magical look and no one better than Rakul Preet Singh can show us to style it in the right way. For one of the events, Rakul had picked champaka-printed sari accessorised with pure silver Alankaram jhumki earrings and kept the romantic vibe up by completing her look with centre-parted sleek hair in a bun and glossy lips.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6.  Parvathy Thiruvothu: When it comes to bringing out that strong and powerful look in addition to grace, Parvathy shows us how to do it right. The actress nailed the floral pastel saree look and accessorised with a neckpiece that gave a royal touch overall. The organza saree is from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi.

Who according to you pulled off pastel saree better? Let us know in the comment section below. 

