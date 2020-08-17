Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi to Nayanthara: 6 Times South actresses showed fans how to wear handloom sarees

From Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara, here's a look at some of our favourite and most high-profile stars wearing handloom sarees in the most stylish way and it is turning to be a big trend.

As we all know celebrities set major fashion trends but nowadays, setting the right trend is more important than ever. Of late, a lot of actresses are seen being vocal in support of Indian brands and with this, they are being rooted in the timeless Indian ritual as well. Recently, Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared about it as she graced Rana Daggubati's wedding puja in a handloom cotton saree. She wrote, "Let us try and support our local weavers and artisans in whatever way we can. They are our last hope in keeping our fantastic traditions alive (sic)."

South beauty Samantha Akkineni recently shared a stunning picture of her wearing handpicked, hand combed and handwoven saree by 'Taanbaan by Rta Kapur Chisti' at Rana Daggubati's pre-wedding festivities. Sam wore cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. She paired the light parrot green cotton saree with dark shade blouse and accessorised with mangalsutra, rooted in the Indian ritual of a perfect moment.

Here's a look at some of our favourite and most high-profile stars wearing handloom sarees in the most stylish way and it is turning to be a big trend:

2. Rashmika Mandanna:

Rashmika Mandanna proved that simple handloom weaves can be draped in the best stylish way. The stunner teamed up her gorgeous saree with a white blouse in shirt style and a belt, that stood out. We are totally in love with this look!

3. Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal Aggarwal's colour-blocked Raw Mango silk saree proves that handmade pieces can make anyone look exceptional and most importantly, they have made a way in the star's closet. She accessorized her six-yard with a statement choker and earrings. Hair tied back in a ponytail, dewy makeup and bright lips completed her look.

4. Nayanthara:

Nayanthara is literally obsessed with handmade silk, cotton and chiffon sarees. Be it at the awards shows or at family events, the lady superstar of Kollywood proves nobody better than her can carry handloom sarees. The stunner knows how to slay it royally in traditional pieces.

5. Sai Pallavi:

Sai Pallavi, who is known for her simplicity, made a statement in a beautiful handloom. A lightweight woven six-yard is perfect for any upcoming festivities.

6: Keerthy Suresh:

The National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh celebrated Onam festival last year wearing a striped Kasavu sari from Poornima Indrajith. She paired saree with a green blouse and accessorised with jhumkis, and red bangles.

