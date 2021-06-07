Samantha Akkineni says she did her own stunts for The Family Man 2; Shares BTS videos of her practice sessions

Starring that Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, the series was directed by Raj and DK.

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a BTS video from the sets of The Family Man 2, while revealing that she did her own stunts for the series. Sharing the video, she thanked the choreographer Yannick Ben for training her. She added that she was able to jump off a building in-spite of having a fear for heights only because she knew the stunt choreographer was there.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “A special special thankyouuuu to my person @yannickben for training me to do all of my own stunts (yes all of them) for pushing me to give it my all even when every part of my body ached (thanks for the pain killers by the way). I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back... lots and lots of love @yannickben #familymanseason2.”



Starring that Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, the series was directed by Raj and DK. Meanwhile, apart from this, Samantha has in her kitty, two films in her kitty. She will be seen playing a mythological role in the historical drama Shaakunthalam. In Kollywood, she will be seen in the upcoming Rom-Com titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan. It has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi too on board. She has yet another film with Ashwin Saravanan. The film was announced way before the pandemic hit and the makers have not made any official updates after its announcement.

