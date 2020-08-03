Samantha Akkineni says she has become ‘consciously ordinary’ and shares a delightful monochrome picture

Well, it looks like Sam is having the best time of her life during this quarantine period as she is sharing more blissful and heartfelt posts.

Taking to her Instagram space, Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni on Monday shared a delightful rearview monochrome picture, in which she can be seen living the moment. The photo shows the star in a striped outfit and messy hair. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, how she has become consciously ordinary which made her extraordinary. Well, it looks like Sam is having the best time of her life during this quarantine period as she is sharing more blissful and heartfelt posts.

Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote on Instagram, “Become consciously ordinary. So ordinary that you become extraordinary”. Her recent posts on bio enzyme took over the internet as she shared tips on how to make one’s own cleaning liquid with bio enzyme. She has also been inspiring millions of her fans with the photos of her fitness journey. The actor recently thanked her fans after a milestone that she achieved on Instagram. She has now hit 11 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film had Sharwanand as the lead actor. She has two films in her kitty. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan has Sam and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. While initial reports suggested that Samantha walked out of the film, no confirmation on it was made. Ashwin Saravanan, who shot to fame after his Game Over and Maaya, will be having Samantha as the lead actor in his next yet to be titled project.

