Samantha Akkineni says she was ‘scared’ to choose a Bollywood project: The talent here is amazing

In a recent interview, South star Samantha Akkineni opened up about why she didn't choose a Hindi project in her decade long career. Take a look.

The Family Man 2 trailer was recently released and the comical teaser has managed to bag everyone’s attention. In the new season’s trailer, we see Manoj Bajpayee as the show’s protagonist Srikant Tiwari, who is attempting to save his marriage by approaching a relationship counselor. The show will also see Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, and Asif Basra in pivotal roles. South beauty Samantha is prepped to make her Hindi acting debut with the forthcoming season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer.

The show’s trailer has certainly raised peoples’ curiosity for what they can expect from the action drama. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha answered questions in a rapid-fire round. During the chat, she was asked which actor she would like to act next to for a romantic film. To this, the actress answered . Samantha, who has gained recognition by being a part of numerous Telugu and Tamil films, was asked why she took so long to take up a Hindi project. She said, “Because maybe I am scared? The talent here is amazing. I am scared.”

Amid the interesting round, she was asked to name an actor from the South film industry whom she thinks could have played Manoj Bajpayee's titular role. To this, the actress without any hesitation responded, ‘Nagarjuna Akkineni’. Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress is also shooting for a mythological drama film, Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar.

