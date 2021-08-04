Samantha Akkineni says 'you are so good for soul' as she pens a heartfelt note for The Family Man director Raj

Samantha Akkineni delivered a terrific performance as Raji in Manoj Bajpayee co-starrer The Family Man 2. The show was directed by Raj and DK. Sam was lauded for her performance and this marked her phenomenal Hindi web debut. Today, Sam has penned an appreciation note for Raj and it is winning hearts. The stunner took in an Instagram story wrote, "Before every serious shot this was always what happened...big laughs...not sure if you were really helping with my performance but you are so good for the soul Raj..one of the nicest human beings I have the pleasure of knowing. Lots of love to you ...wishing you all the success and lots and lots of happiness....it's only onwards and upwards for you as has been foretold."

Post The Family Man 2's release, Samantha Akkineni penned a long note in an Instagram post. She wrote, "When Raj and DK approached me to do the character, I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance. The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war. When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time. I noticed that the aforementioned documentaries had only a few thousand views and that is when it dawned on me how the world just looked away when tens of thousands people of Eelam lost their lives. And, lakhs more lost their livelihood and their homes. *Countless many* continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds."

