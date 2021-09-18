Samantha Akkineni seeks blessings at Tirupati Temple along with her team; Shares a selfie

Samantha Akkineni, who wrapped up all her next movies, has currently taken a break and is spending time with family and friends. On Saturday, the actress along with her team flew to Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to seek blessing from Lord Venkateswara. She also shared a happy selfie with her team after darshan.

Samantha along with her team took blessing from Venkateswara Swamy at Tirupati. She went with designer Preetham Jukalker, manager Mahendra Babu and others. In the pictures, Samantha can be seen in an emerald green ensemble with a tilak on her forehead. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “A team that prays together stays together.”

Last week, Samantha went on a weekend trip to Goa with her best friend Shilpa Reddy. She had a gala time with adventurous activities, nature walks and pub-hopping.

She exclusively said to Pinkvilla, "I am taking a small break for a month or so. I haven’t signed anything new. When I come back from the break, I will start listening to new scripts. Right now, I don’t have any projects in the pipeline."

On the work front, Samantha wrapped up the shoot of her two films- Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will be playing the role of Shaakuntalam in Gunasekhar's directorial mythological film, co-starring Dev Mohan. She also packed up the shoot of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.