Samantha Akkineni seeks blessings at Tirupati temple; Climbs 3500 steps again

South beauty Samantha Akkineni recently visited Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh along with her close friend and VJ Ramya. Samantha took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos as she successfully completed climbing 3,500 steps to seek blessings at Tirupati temple. One of the photos sees Samantha looking all-pretty in a traditional outfit as she poses with Ramya outside the temple. The stunner sought blessings of Lord Balaji and the happiness of the same reflects on her face.

This is not for the first time that Majili actress has been to the spiritual abode with her best friend. She is a frequent visitor at Tirupati and in fact, makes sure to visit thrice a year. Before, Samantha Akkineni visited Tirupati temple along with her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya ahead of their film Majili's release. Sam shared one more picture from the temple and wrote, "accomplished yet another time." Check out the photos below.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Janu, it is one of the much-awaited films of Samantha Akkineni that audience is looking forward to. The stunner will be sharing the screen space with actor Sharwanand. 96 originally featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

As Samantha Akkineni wrapped up the shooting of the film, the stunner wrote on Instagram, "And it’s a wrap!! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday .. blessed to work with a team that manages to create magic everyday .."

