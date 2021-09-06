Samantha Akkineni sends best wishes to Kangana Ranaut & Thalaivii team ahead of the film's release

Samantha Akkineni had released the first song, Chali Chali from starrer Thalaivii and now, ahead of the film's big release, the actress has sent best wishes to the team. Sam, who received a beautiful Kancheepuram silk saree from Thalaivii team, wrote, "wishing the team of Thalaivii the very best."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had thanked Samantha for supporting and releasing the first song from her film. Calling Sam 'the epitome of woman empowerment', Kangana had tweeted, "Thank you my dear @Samanthaprabhu2 for being so gracious... You are the epitome of woman empowerment, we need to empower each other and that’s real feminism. Thank you." To this Sam was quick to reply and commented 'queen'.

Meanwhile, check out Sam's latest post below:

Directed by AL Vijay and is written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii is releasing on September 10. The film is a biopic based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, Aravind Swamy who will be seen playing the role of MGR in the film, at the recent promotional event in Hyderabad said, "Thalaivii is a very special film for me not because of the character. While doing the film, I realized it is a great film. Working for the film is magical for me. It is a great working experience for me with best artists like Kangana and others. I saw the film twice. I can assure that it is going to be an extraordinary experience for sure".

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut lauds multiplexes for screening Thalaivii in South territories; Hopes same for Hindi version