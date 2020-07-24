Samantha Akkineni sends love to Sameera Reddy after she opens up on her struggles with weight and skin colour

South beauty Samantha Akkineni reposted Sameera Reddy's video and sent a heart to her after she opened up about her struggles on being body-shamed.

Actress Sameera Reddy, who is a mother of two kids shared a positive video as she sent a message to all the women out there to be comfortable in their skin. In the video, she says, "If you’re following me, promise me to just stay focus on your goals and we will all get there. I can angle myself and look really skinny right now or I can show how I got this double chin, or that I have a flab. But I’ll lose my weight in good time, right now, stay happy. It’s ok, we will get there. Focus on happiness."

Sameera Reddy recently took to Instagram and shared a video of herself revealing about the struggles she has gone through for her weight and skin colour. She also opened up about being compared to many in the film industry. Sameera has always been an inspiration for all the women out there and her latest video speaks about self-love and confidence. Many from the film industry shared the video and appreciated the actress for sending out the right and powerful message. South beauty Samantha Akkineni also reposted the video and sent a heart to Sameera after she opened up about her struggles on being body-shamed.

Sharing the video on her IGTV, Sameera wrote, "I had a message form a mom who says she feels ‘fat’ ‘ugly’ and ‘not beautiful’ with her post baby fat . She said she looked at me and felt dejected . OMG!!! So here are my morning swelly eyes . No tricks no make up just me owning it! And I’m hoping that this enforces a positive spin on our own expectations of ourselves . I feel coming back to the public view in a way that I feel no pressure for my own mental health has helped me stay focused on being a good mother and a person who is self accepting that makes it a healthier space for all around me . Don’t dwell on what you are not and what you don’t have ! Let’s focus on the good."

