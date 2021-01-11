Samantha Akkineni sends love to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma & their newborn baby girl; Calls it the best news

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and congratulated the new parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on the arrival of their bundle of joy.

After the news of Virat Kohli and Anusha Sharma’s new born baby girl was announced, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and wished the new parents. Wishing them, she also said that it was the best news. She shared Virat Kohli’s Instagram post on her stories and wished the new parents. India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife on Monday were blessed with a daughter. Kohli took to Twitter to share the news, and said that both the baby and Anushka are both healthy.

Kohli thanked fans for their love, prayers and wishes and said that he and Anushka are feeling "beyond blessed" to embark on this new chapter in their lives. Ever since the news came up online, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebrities to the popular couple. Kohli and Anushka got hitched in the year 2017 and had announced that they were expecting in August last year.

Also Read: Airport Diaries: Samantha Akkineni is papped in a stylish floral print dress as returns post spiritual trip

Taking to his social media space, Virat announced the happy message and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×