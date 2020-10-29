Samantha Akkineni sends a lovely birthday wish to Kriti Kharbanda; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni is among the first few who wished Kriti Kharbanda on her birthday with a photo.

South and Bollywood beauty Kriti Kharbanda turns a year older today and fans across the country are showering her with birthday wishes on social media. Many celebs and close friends of the actress from the film industry are also sending her best wishes on her special day. Samantha Akkineni is among the first few who wished Kriti Kharbanda on her birthday with a photo on her Instagram story. Sam wrote, "Happy Birthday gorgeous," along with a heart emoticon. Many others are sending Kriti lovely wishes on social media.

Kriti made her lead role debut in the Telugu film Boni opposite Sumanth. Although the film didn't do well at the box office, she landed a prominent role in the Pawan Kalyan film Teen Maar. Her next release, however, was her debut Kannada film, Chiru. Kriti was doing great in the Kannada Cinema and as she bagged a romantic comedy Googly, co-starring Yash. Following the success of Googly, Kriti Kharbanda became one of the most sought-after actresses in Kannada cinema. Now, she is doing more of Hindi films and has set her foot in both, and South and Bollywood industry.

Meanwhile, talking about Samantha, the stunner is looking forward to kickstart the shooting of her upcoming film with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, the film is grabbing all the attention ever since the makers announced about it. The upcoming Tamil-Telugu film will be directed and is written by Vignesh Shivan.

