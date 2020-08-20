Samantha Akkineni sets a relaxed vibe in an ikat print kurta & long sheer sleeves, perfect for EVERY occasion

Amid lockdown, Samantha Akkineni opted for breezy cotton kurtas and enjoyed relaxing while gardening and cooking at home. Check out her latest look.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni never fails to amaze us with her Indian wear choices. Be it opting for a simple kurta at home or wearing a saree at Rana Daggubati's wedding, Samantha has showcased her stunning ethnic collection over the years. Amid lockdown, Sam is opting for breezy cotton kurtas and is enjoying that relaxed vibe in it while gardening and cooking at home. Recently, the Oh Baby actress shared a video of herself plucking fresh veggies from her garden. However, what caught our eyes at was her easy-breezy cotton, organza multi-coloured kurta by Saaksha and Kinni.

The gorgeous actress wore ikat print hand micro pleated kurta, which is crafted in cotton, silk and organza. The long sheer sleeves and a loose fit make the kurta look exceptional. The 33-year-old actress has been channelling some stunning kurtas that are perfect for every occasion. Samantha Akkineni is setting some major inspiration for us to stock a lot of cotton kurtas in our wardrobe. While self-isolating at home, the Majili actress is enjoying cooking and gardening. She is keeping herself busy with the same and is also urging her fans to go for organic vegetables.

Meanwhile, scroll below to take a closer look at Samantha Akkineni's worth Rs 12,000 ikat print kurta:

Sharing a video of herself growing her own veggies at home, Samantha wrote, "As much as I have enjoyed making you a part of my journey, I would love to be a part of your #GrowWithMe journeys too. Now it’s time for you to join me on this #GrowWithMe journey. For the next few weeks, let’s grow together! So go find a pot, some soil, seeds, an empty milk packet or even a Hydroponic Homekit and get growing. Trust me, this will change so many things for you. So don't forget to tag me and use the hashtag. I can't wait to hear from you all."

