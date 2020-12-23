Samantha Akkineni shares all her weird photos feat Naga Chaitanya & we can't get enough off them; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni tried her hands on the popular Instagram trend, 'post a pic of' and the stunner shared a few unseen photos of her and Naga Chaitanya on social media.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the adorable couples in the Tollywood film industry. Sam got married to popular actor and Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya in October 2017 and the couple has been setting major goals since then. ChaySam, as popularly known among their fans have been winning hearts and we just can't get enough of this stunning couple. Samantha Akkineni tried her hands on the popular Instagram trend, 'post a pic of' and the stunner shared a few unseen photos of her and Naga Chaitanya on social media.

One of the fans asked her to share the latest picture of herself with Naga Chaitanya. The Majili actress shared a picture of her chilling with Chaitanya in the garden area and it is all things cute. The other picture sees her showing off her weird smile ever as she helps her husband cooking in the kitchen. Samantha Akkineni lets all her weird photos out from her phone gallery and we are already tripping over it.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya met each other for the first time on the sets of their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. They became close friends and dated each other for 8 years before tying the knot.

In a chat show, Chaitanya revealed, "It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I liked him and he was not in that space. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors. It took us a very long time to be in the same space."

