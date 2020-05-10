Samantha Akkineni shares a beautiful picture of her mom Ninette and mom in law Lakshmi on Mother's Day

Samantha Akkineni shared a beautiful picture of her mom Ninette Prabhu and mom in law Lakshmi Daggubati on Mother's Day. This throwback picture is from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's wedding.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, celebrities are sending special messages and sharing beautiful moments with their moms on social media. Many South Indian actors like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal among others took to social media and shared heartwarming messages for their moms. Samantha Akkineni also shared a beautiful picture with two precious women of her life. The stunner shared a picture of her mom Ninette Prabhu and mom in law Lakshmi Daggubati on Mother's Day. This throwback picture is from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's wedding.

Naga Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna and his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. She is the sister of South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati. Nagarjuna is now married to actress Amala Akkineni and have a son together, Akhil Akkineni. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in October 2017. Meanwhile, gorgeous South and Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh also penned a note for her mom on Mother's Day.

She wrote, "Mommmmmy it’s ur day and I can’t tell you how much I love you... Behind all our stories is our mothers story because hers is where yours begins ! Thankyou mom for writing my story and being my strength throughout the journey. You have taught me how to be selfless , kind , to understand love , to be a fearless independent girl and most importantly to be balanced. I cannot ever thankyou enough but I can promise to be a best version of myself with each passing day."

Check out what celebs have to say to their moms on this special occasion, which is celebrated today, on May 10.

Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers out there. Thank you amma for all the sacrifices you've made, all the love you've given, and all the things you've taught me over the years. Also, I'm so happy to be your favourite son! Hahaha. #mothersday pic.twitter.com/PDEFdVDPcO — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother's Day If my life is Christmas, she is my Santa Claus and that doesn't completely explain what she means to me #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/eciCkA9ZKG — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 10, 2020

