Samantha Akkineni shares a beautiful picture as she spends time in her organic garden; Take a look

Today morning, South beauty Samantha Akkineni shared another stunning picture of herself as she spent time in her new organic garden.

Amid lockdown, Samantha Akkineni is encouraging her fans to take up organic farming. The stunner has been growing her own veggies at home and is totally enjoying this new passion for organic gardening. Well, now there is no looking back for the actress as she shares another stunning picture of herself spending time in her organic garden. One can see in the picture, Sam wearing all grey outfit and is posing amid greens in the morning. Samantha Akkineni is clearly making the most of lockdown period and fans are totally impressed by her.

The Majili actress recently shared a video on Instagram and opened up on how she started the journey of growing veggies at home amid pandemic. "I’m sure many of you remember the time when the lockdown was announced and I know many of you like me and Chay rushed to the supermarket to stock up on groceries and made a list of how long these groceries would last, completely uncertain of what we would do when we run out of them. It was a scary time for all of us and it boiled down to food and the health of your loved ones and yourself," Says Samantha in the video.

Sam also revealed that gardening has become her passion and that it is like a healing process for her.

Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram picture below:

Samantha Akkineni is one of the few actresses in the South Indian film industry who is super active on social media. From sharing about her yoga schedule to skin care routine, the Oh Baby actress has been updating her fans about everything.

Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Atlee, Sivakarthikeyan are friends like family and this THROWBACK PHOTO is a proof

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×