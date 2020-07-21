  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni shares beautiful throwback photos as she wishes bestie Shilpa Reddy on her birthday

On her bestie Shilpa Reddy’s birthday today, Samantha Akkineni shared some beautiful throwback photos and also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.
3475 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni shares beautiful throwback photos as she wishes bestie Shilpa Reddy on her birthdaySamantha Akkineni shares beautiful throwback photos as she wishes bestie Shilpa Reddy on her birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses who never fails to surprise us with her social media posts. She is super active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with lovely photos of herself from lockdown diaries. The stunner is not only a phenomenal actress but is also known for being an amazing friend. On her bestie Shilpa Reddy’s birthday today, the Majili actress shared some beautiful throwback photos and also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. 

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a few throwback photos of herself with bestie Shilpa Reddy. She wrote, “Happy birthday my most precious @shilpareddy.official .. I am so glad you’re in my life .. it’s hard to find loving , compassionate , honest , caring , empathetic , open , cuckoo , wild ,sweet and funny all in one person but you’re all that and we are lucky to have you...and I forgot there’s the gorgeousness too ... c ya soon #foreve.” 

Shilpa had a very cute reply to Samantha’s birthday post for her. She commented, “Thank u my Little darling.Thank you thank you thank you love.U can not reveal few Things like that about me on social media.” 

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post below: 

Recently, Shilpa Reddy was tested positive for coronavirus but she fought the battle and is all fine now. Samantha had also shared a message for her BFF Shilpa Reddy. The South beauty wrote, "It takes guts to do what you did...exposing yourself to the danger of controversy and stigma in the society such as ours. you have made us all incredibly proud...it can happen to me, it can happen to you...it can happen to anybody but we are in this together to help one another. God bless." 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement