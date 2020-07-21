Samantha Akkineni shares beautiful throwback photos as she wishes bestie Shilpa Reddy on her birthday

On her bestie Shilpa Reddy’s birthday today, Samantha Akkineni shared some beautiful throwback photos and also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a few throwback photos of herself with bestie Shilpa Reddy. She wrote, “Happy birthday my most precious @shilpareddy.official .. I am so glad you’re in my life .. it’s hard to find loving , compassionate , honest , caring , empathetic , open , cuckoo , wild ,sweet and funny all in one person but you’re all that and we are lucky to have you...and I forgot there’s the gorgeousness too ... c ya soon #foreve.”

Shilpa had a very cute reply to Samantha’s birthday post for her. She commented, “Thank u my Little darling.Thank you thank you thank you love.U can not reveal few Things like that about me on social media.”

Recently, Shilpa Reddy was tested positive for coronavirus but she fought the battle and is all fine now. Samantha had also shared a message for her BFF Shilpa Reddy. The South beauty wrote, "It takes guts to do what you did...exposing yourself to the danger of controversy and stigma in the society such as ours. you have made us all incredibly proud...it can happen to me, it can happen to you...it can happen to anybody but we are in this together to help one another. God bless."

