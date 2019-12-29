Samantha Akkineni shares big moments from 2019 journey; Says 'Dream big, work hard'
Samantha Akkineni is one of the successful actors in the South Indian Film industry. The actress is doing great in her professional space with back to back to back hits at the box office. 2019 had been a great year for Sam as she delivered not one or two but three back to back hits films. The stunner left the audience impressed with her powerful roles in films Majili, Oh Babu and Super Deluxe. The South beauty is super proud of herself as she is achieving her dreams every year. Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a collage of his films that released this year.
On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is set to make her Hindi debut with a web-series. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Telugu film, Janu, also starring Sharwanand. Set to release in 2020, the upcoming film is the Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. The film originally starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.
