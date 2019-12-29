Samantha Akkineni shares big moments from 2019 journey; Says 'Dream big, work hard'

Samantha Akkineni is doing great in her professional space with back to back to back hits at the box office. 2019 had been a great year for Sam as she delivered not one or two but three back to back hits films.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the successful actors in the South Indian Film industry. The actress is doing great in her professional space with back to back to back hits at the box office. 2019 had been a great year for Sam as she delivered not one or two but three back to back hits films. The stunner left the audience impressed with her powerful roles in films Majili, Oh Babu and Super Deluxe. The South beauty is super proud of herself as she is achieving her dreams every year. Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a collage of his films that released this year.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote, "2019 .. the year that has been Grateful....Dream big .. work hard .. and count your blessings ..." The actress is celebrating hattrick hits of 2019. Since the start of the year, Samantha has featured in blockbuster films like Majili with Naga Chaitanya, Super Deluxe with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead and Oh Baby. Sam and Naga Chaitanya sharing the screen space in Majili for the first time after their marriage and the film created a huge buzz.



2019 .. the year that has been

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is set to make her Hindi debut with a web-series. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Telugu film, Janu, also starring Sharwanand. Set to release in 2020, the upcoming film is the Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. The film originally starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

