Samantha Akkineni shares a candid moment of her enjoying kale wrap and it has us craving for one too

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most celebrated celebs in Telugu and Tamil cinema. The stunner has set her foot in the industry with powerful roles in the films like Super Deluxe, Majili, Oh Baby among others. She is also known for her style statements and has been setting major fashion goals with her unconventional yet classy looks. During the quarantine period, Sam has been exploring her new talents and is keeping herself busy with various activities including cooking. Equally, she keeps flaunting her love for fancy yet healthy food. In her recent picture, Samantha can be seen enjoying the Turkey Kale wraps that she made with the help of her Nutritionist.

Samantha captioned the image, "Me and my kale wrap having a moment." In her next story, she also thanked her Nutritionist and wished her Happy Gurupurnima. Sam wrote, "I missed wishing you on #Gurupurnima yesterday...Thank you for helping me embark on this amazingly cool journey." Well, Samantha Akkineni enjoying kale wrap has us craving for one too and this picture of hers also shows how relatable she is as a person. Don't you think?

Recently, Sam had also shared an inspiring post about her healthy diet and how she is working on it. She wrote, "Let food be thy medicine and thy medicine be thy food - Hippocrates. We have somehow convinced ourselves that our health has nothing to do with what we eat .. well we’ve been living in 'denial’ ..."

