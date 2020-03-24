Samantha Akkineni shares a cool pic of Naga Chaitanya chilling with their pet Hash during Quarantine time

In these tough times due to Coronavirus outbreak, Samantha Akkineni has treated her fans with a funny yet cool picture of her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are setting major couple goals. In this tough times where Maharashtra and few other states are in the lockdown stage due to Coronavirus outbreak, Sam has treated her fans with a funny yet cool picture of her husband Naga Chaitanya and their pet, Hash. Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a picture of Chay chilling with their pet and its the cutest moment you'll see today. She captioned it, "#quaranteam."

South film industry's one of the adorable couples, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya always surprise their fans with their beautiful and candid photos. The cutest little pup whom they've named Hash is the youngest Akkineni member. Sam and Chay had also hosted Hash Akkineni's first birthday. The Tollywood couple hosted a special party for close friends and their pets. Check out the latest pic of Naga Chaitanya and Hash as they chill at home during the Quarantine time.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. The film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Talking about Samantha, the stunner was last seen in Jaanu, an official remake of Tamil film 96. She will be seen next alongside Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More