Coronavirus updates
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni shares a cool pic of Naga Chaitanya chilling with their pet Hash during Quarantine time

In these tough times due to Coronavirus outbreak, Samantha Akkineni has treated her fans with a funny yet cool picture of her husband Naga Chaitanya.
3837 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni shares a cool pic of Naga Chaitanya chilling with their pet Hash during Quarantine time Samantha Akkineni shares a cool pic of Naga Chaitanya chilling with their pet Hash during Quarantine time
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are setting major couple goals. In this tough times where Maharashtra and few other states are in the lockdown stage due to Coronavirus outbreak, Sam has treated her fans with a funny yet cool picture of her husband Naga Chaitanya and their pet, Hash. Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a picture of Chay chilling with their pet and its the cutest moment you'll see today. She captioned it, "#quaranteam."

South film industry's one of the adorable couples, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya always surprise their fans with their beautiful and candid photos. The cutest little pup whom they've named Hash is the youngest Akkineni member. Sam and Chay had also hosted Hash Akkineni's first birthday. The Tollywood couple hosted a special party for close friends and their pets. Check out the latest pic of Naga Chaitanya and Hash as they chill at home during the Quarantine time. 

Also Read: 5 Times Samantha Akkineni proved nobody can don sarees and blouses with a twist better than her 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#quaranteam

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. The film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Talking about Samantha, the stunner was last seen in Jaanu, an official remake of Tamil film 96. She will be seen next alongside Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. 

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement