Samantha Akkineni shares DIY hack for dehydrated skin that works wonders; See Pic

There is no denying, Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful and good looking actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner never fails to grab our attention, be it for her fashion choices or her roles in the films like Oh Baby and Super Deluxe among others. Sam is also known for her flawless skin and envious hair and this time, the stunner has shared a DIY hack that one can try at home. Skincare is one of the most important things that Samantha religiously follows as a part of her daily routine. Amid lockdown, the gorgeous actress is giving a lot of time to her health and skin.

This morning, Sam took to Instagram story and shared DIY hack for dehydrated skin that works wonders. She wrote, "steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin...once or twice a week...all you need is a large bowl of hot water and towel over your head." She is well-prepared to look glorious and is working on her skin each day. Are you going to try this skincare hack? Let us know in the comment section below.

Samantha Akkineni is super active on social media and keeps sharing about her daily routine with fans. The stunner has started a new healthy routine to make life better.

Sharing about it, Sam wrote, "Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace."

