Samantha Akkineni shares a dreamy PHOTO as she enjoys a sunset view from her rooftop with a friend

The southern beauty Samantha Akkineni and her friend are seen enjoying a beautiful sunset view from the rooftop. Check it out.

The gorgeous actress Samantha Akkineni shared a mesmerising photo on her Instagram account as she enjoyed the view of a sunset along with her friend. The southern beauty Samantha Akkineni and her friend enjoy a beautiful sunset view from the rooftop. The Jaanu actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. The fans and followers of the Majili actress are always delighted to see her latest photos. Throughout the lockdown, the stunning actress Samantha Akkineni has been sharing candid pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

The beautiful actress also shared pictures of her home garden. The actress recently developed a hobby of growing organic vegetables. On the work front the news reports state that the stunning actress will be featuring in some interesting projects. The actress featured in films like Oh Baby and Jaanu. The film Jaanu was a remake of blockbuster film 96. This original film featured Trisha Krishnan and makkal selvan of south film industry, Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The news reports state that the film Jaanu did not meet the expectations of the fans and film audiences.

Check out the post

The southern drama Jaanu did not create any magic on the big screen. The fans and followers of Samantha Akkineni are now looking forward to watching her in some interesting projects in the coming future.

