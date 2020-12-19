  1. Home
Watch: Samantha Akkineni shares fun story of her donning skirt on the wrong side; Calls her stylist 'jackass'

Taking to her Instagram space, Samantha shared the story of how she shot an entire episode while wearing a shirt backside front.
December 19, 2020
Samantha Akkineni poked fun at her stylist by sharing a funny anecdote of a wardrobe malfunction that she experienced. In her Instagram story, she posted that her stylist has made her wear the skirt on the wrong side and let her shoot the whole sequence.

She wrote, 'When you do your job and focus on your acting expecting your stylist to do the same and focus on it, what happens is...he proves himself to be a jackass and lets me shoot the entire scene with my skirt on the wrong side' and tagged her stylist. You could clearly see the zipper on the backside. While this is not the first time that any stylist has messed up, it certainly is amusing to see them not even notice it until the whole scene was shot.

On the acting front, Samatha has two films in her kitty including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal and Ashwin Sarvanan's untitled flick. Earlier this week, Samantha joined the sets of the film with a warm welcome by Vignesh Shivan. The film has Vijay Sethupatji as the male lead, while Nayanthara will be seen as yet another female lead. This is the first time that the two southern beauties are sharing the screen space. She was last seen in Jaanu, the official Telugu remake of 96. She's also busy with the shooting of her successful chat show Sam jam.

Credits :Instagram

