Samantha Akkineni shares a funny story behind her ‘yellow ear’; Says friends make problems bigger with advises

As Samantha Akkineni shared her recent photo on Instagram, she also shared a funny story behind her 'yellow ear', while narrating how friends' advise can make one problem go bigger.
South star Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram posts have often served as an inspiration for fashion and fans have taken a lesson or two from her wardrobe. However, her latest post is all about being funny and it has proved that the superstar has some funny bones. Sharing the beautiful photo of herself, Samantha pulled her own leg and made a witty comment on the pose that she had in the photo, while also joking about how friends make one’s problems bigger.

In the photo, one can notice that her ear is yellow in colour. With Samantha’s caption, it can be understood that she took a tip from one of her friends to help her get rid of sore ear. It looks like her friend asked her to apply turmeric in ear to get rid of it, but it only made her ear yellow. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “Was going for 'sexy’ but settling for 'Pikachu’ Advice giver @sadhnasingh1: We will soak your ear in turmeric to heal it. Me: Yes done! Ear healing not the problem anymore. yellow not washing off is the problem. Moral of the story -Friends fix your problems mostly by finding you bigger ones.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni has two films in her kitty so far and both are Kollywood films. While one film is directed by Vignesh Shivan, the other is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The Vignesh Shivan directorial is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

