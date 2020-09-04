Samantha Akkineni shares gardening tips; Calls herself ‘the crazy plant lady’: WATCH VIDEO

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a video of herself sharing gardening tips and narrating how to plant seeds.

By now, we all know that Samantha Akkineni has developed a huge interest in gardening during her lockdown period. Every now and then, she has been sharing videos and photos from her garden, and she has also been providing gardening tips. In this new video, Samantha can be seen sharing on how to preserve seeds and how to plant them. She shared the video on Instagram and it instantly went viral as her fans shared it across all social media platforms.

Sharing the video, she narrated how to plant seeds to make sure that they sprout easily. She also wrote the whole process in the description of the video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Let’s get Seeding. Here are a few things for you to keep in mind when you are sowing.” Before this, Sam narrated how important and easy it is to make one’ own bio enzymes. Well, it looks like the Jaanu star is keen on being eco-friendly and inspiring her followers for the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film had Sharwanand as the leading lady. Post lockdown, she has two films in her pipeline. She will be seen playing the lead actor in Ashwin Saravanan’s next directorial venture. The yet-to-be-titled film has Prasanna in a key role. She also has in her kitty, Vighesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also as Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

