Samantha Akkineni shares gardening tips; Calls herself ‘the crazy plant lady’: WATCH VIDEO
By now, we all know that Samantha Akkineni has developed a huge interest in gardening during her lockdown period. Every now and then, she has been sharing videos and photos from her garden, and she has also been providing gardening tips. In this new video, Samantha can be seen sharing on how to preserve seeds and how to plant them. She shared the video on Instagram and it instantly went viral as her fans shared it across all social media platforms.
Sharing the video, she narrated how to plant seeds to make sure that they sprout easily. She also wrote the whole process in the description of the video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Let’s get Seeding. Here are a few things for you to keep in mind when you are sowing.” Before this, Sam narrated how important and easy it is to make one’ own bio enzymes. Well, it looks like the Jaanu star is keen on being eco-friendly and inspiring her followers for the same.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film had Sharwanand as the leading lady. Post lockdown, she has two films in her pipeline. She will be seen playing the lead actor in Ashwin Saravanan’s next directorial venture. The yet-to-be-titled film has Prasanna in a key role. She also has in her kitty, Vighesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also as Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.
See her post here:
Let’s get Seeding. Here are a few things for you to keep in mind when you are sowing - Make sure your seeds are healthy, unhealthy seeds give rise to weak seedlings and they don’t grow healthy. - Weak seeds are lighter in weight, they float in water, smaller than usual, pale in color, and mostly with the wrinkled seed cover. If store-bought, make sure to check the expiry date. - Be sure to store them in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight and soaking for a few hours before sowing your seeds is a good practice. - Now, before sowing, wet the soil or cocopeat a little. Don’t pour water, gentle sprinkle on the top layer. Overwatering will drown the seed. - Very important, don’t bury the seed too deep, place the seeds no more than 1-2 cm in the soil, any deeper and the seedling will have trouble popping out. - Never pack the soil or cocopeat very tight, sow in loose soil. - If you can, cover the seeded area for 2-3 days till you see some sprouting and water with care. Not too much, just wet the top layer. - If you germinated in a nursery bag or tray and need to transplant to your pot or garden, do it after you have 3-4 true leaves, gently. - If you are growing hydroponically, you can just move the coco coin in a net pot straight into NFT Channel Show me your sowing pictures using #GrowWithMe !