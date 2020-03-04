Samantha Akkineni shares a heartwarming message on Tamannaah Bhatia completing 15 years in the industry

Samantha Akkineni shared a heart-warming message for the Devi 2 actress Tamannaah Bhatia on completing 15 years in the south film industry.

The southern beauty Samantha Akkineni shared a heart-warming message for the Devi 2 actress Tamannaah Bhatia on completing 15 years in the south film industry. The Oh Baby actress mentions in her tweet that Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most beautiful faces she has come across in the industry and has spent 15 glorious years doing some great films. The post by the Majili actress Samantha Akkineni is known to be very good friends with the Petromax actress. The Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni does not fail to mention that Tamannaah is a loving, honest and hardworking actress.

Samantha wished the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress Tamannaah Bhatia all the luck for her journey further. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni appeared in the romance saga Jaanu opposite south actor Sharwanand. This film was a remake of the other south drama called 96. The blockbuster film 96 had makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and the gorgeous Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The south siren, Samantha Akkineni received a lot of praise and appreciation for her brilliant performance in the film. The F2 – Fun and Frustration actress Tamannaah Bhatia did a foot-tapping number Daang Daang in the mega-hit titled Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Check out the tweet by Samantha Akkineni:

15 glorious years ... one of the most beautiful faces..I know tamannaahspeaks to be amongst the most hardworking and genuine .. she’s a firecracker on screen and you just can’t take your eyes off of her ... congratulations darling .. here is the common dp #15YearsOfTAMANNAAH pic.twitter.com/018zZEoCjX — Samantha Akkineni (Samanthaprabhu2) March 3, 2020

The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarileru Neekevvaru had proved to be a smashing hit at the box office. The south drama also featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The stunning actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in some interesting projects in the future.

