Samantha Akkineni shares her class X report card in a throwback PHOTO; fans envy her high marks

The Majili actress Samantha Akkineni shared a photo of her report card from her class X exams. The southern beauty shared this throwback photo on her Instagram story. Samantha Akkineni has shared a sweet memory from her class X, stating how she was an asset to her school. The standard X report card from Samantha's school show a remark from her teacher that she has done well in her class X exams and that she is indeed an asset to her school. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni featured in the film called Oh! Baby. The film was a fantasy genre venture with Samantha Akkineni playing the lead.

The gorgeous diva has a massive fan following on her Instagram account and Samantha makes sure that she keeps her followers update of her daily life amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The southern actress is expected to star in some interesting projects coming up in the future. The Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni is also known to be a fitness enthusiast and often shares photos and videos from her workout sessions. The actress also shares adorable pictures with her pet dog Hash, on her Instagram account. The latest photo shared by the Oh Baby actress has made the fans feel envious.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's photo:

Samantha Akkineni also posted stunning pictures from the roka ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The actress also shared a picture of husband Naga Chaitanya calling him handsome. Samantha Akkineni featured in the south flick titled Janau which was a remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan’s film called 96.

