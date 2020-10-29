Samantha Akkineni shares her experience of Bigg Boss Telugu 4; Reveals how she found strength to overcome fear

Samantha Akkineni played guest host and managed to grab all the attention for the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni recently turned a host for the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The actress, for the first time, hosted a reality show as she stepped in for Nagarjuna Akkineni for the recent Dussehra special Maha episode. She played guest host and managed to grab all the attention for the weekend episodes. Samantha Akkineni has now shared a picture of her looking gorgeous in pink zari saree and shared her experience of hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The stunner penned a long note on how she found the strength to overcome a fear of hosting a reality show. She also thanked everyone for showering her with good reviews and love on social media for her small stint on Bigg Boss.

The long note read: An experience to remember .. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host ! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before ..Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this ..And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy..And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode."

During the last season when Nagarjuna Akkineni was out of the town, Ramya Krishnan had taken over his place for a few weekend episodes. Interesting, Ramya Krishnan hosted episodes received immense love and gained never before TRP.

Netizens had vouched strongly for Ramya Krishnan to host the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu. However, Nag grabbed the position as a host yet again and the show has witnessed the best response of all the seasons till now.

