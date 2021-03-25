Samantha Akkineni shares her 'favourite song' from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story; WATCH

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story is among the most anticipated Telugu films of 2021 and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them.

Director Sekhar Kammula’s second film with Sai Pallavi after Fidaa is all set to release on April 16. Titled Love Story, the film stars Naga Chaitanya in the male lead role. Love Story is among the most anticipated Telugu films of 2021 and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Meanwhile, the makers have treated us with another soothing lyrical song Evo Evo Kalale from the film that will see Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya enjoying every bit of their life together under the rains. Samantha Akkineni also shared this song on her Twitter space and called it her 'favourite.'

She wrote, "Yayyyyyyy...My favourite song is out..#EvoEvoKalale..#LoveStory ..@chay_akkineni." Set in Telangana, Love Story will see Naga Chaitanya in a very different role. It is said to be a typical love story and will be high on emotions. Sai Pallavi will be seen as an aspiring software engineer while Chay plays a dancer instructor. The upcoming film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Eshwari Rao and Devayani in key roles.

Meanwhile, check out the song below:

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has kickstarted his next project “Thank You” with 'Manam' fame Vikram K Kumar. The upcoming Telugu film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film will be released on April 30 this year.

