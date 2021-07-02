Samantha Akkineni shares her journey of 11 years in the film industry; says learnt to deal with insecurities

Samantha Akkineni completes 11 years in the film industry and describes what are the differences she sees in herself today compared to when she started off.

Samantha Akkineni is the most popular and bankable actress in South Indian cinema. Be it looks, her action, or her top-notch skills, Samantha is wholesome of everything. Beginning her career as Jessie in Ye Maaya Chesave(2010,) to the latest Raji in The Family Man Season 2, one can witness her massive transformation. Proving her versatility with every new venture, Samantha has marked her stance in the film industry for 11 years.

Samantha Akkineni shares what are the differences she sees in herself today compared to when she started off. The actress candidly said that she has been very hardworking but also insecure. “I have had a lot of self-doubts. But over the years, that has changed. I have learnt to deal with my insecurities, learnt to take bigger risks. Today, I’m confident, face my fears and insecurities head-on, and take bigger risks — these are the three biggest changes that I notice in me now.”

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently basking in the success of the action drama The Family Man 2 series, where she played the role of Raji and impressed everyone with her performance. For her next, Samantha is currently busy shooting for a romantic fantasy entertainer Shaakuntalam, where she plays the lead role Shakuntala, while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan plays the role of Dushyant under Gunasekhar’s direction. She also has a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, in the direction of Vignesh Shivan.

