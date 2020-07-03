Samantha Akkineni shares her look in breezy white summer dress but her caption for Hash is a show stealer

Samantha Akkineni has got a perfect style statement and is adored by many for her sartorial choices. Her latest outfit is winning hearts.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is a fashion icon and her style statements often grab attention from the fashion police. The Majili actress is undoubtedly the style diva of B-town and can rock any outfit with ease and confidence. Samantha Akkineni has got a perfect style statement and is adored by many for her sartorial choices. Her latest outfit is winning hearts and we just can't wait to steal this look. Even amid lockdown, Samantha Akkineni is treating her fans with some amazing photos and is setting major style goals as well.

Sharing a picture of herself looking stunning in a white summer dress, Sam wrote a lovely caption of her pet Hash. She wrote, "He looks at me like I am the only one he’ll ever reallllyyyyyyyyyy seeeee ... and then I realise it’s the same look with the help , his toy , his food , strangers , other dogs butts....." You have to agree Sam has become the fashion world’s fave child and has proved it time and again. The Oh Baby actress has managed to carve a place for herself in the film industry as well in the fashion world.

Meanwhile, Samantha is too much into fitness these days and is setting major goals with her inspiring photos from yoga sessions. The stunner recently nailed a difficult upside-down yoga pose. Sharing the picture of it on IG, she captioned, "Congratulations you and I made it to July."

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu.

