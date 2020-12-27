Samantha Akkineni shares her 'no filter' mood selfie as she steps out on Sunday morning; Take a look

Of late, Samantha Akkineni has been sharing some mesmerising looks of herself on social media and we just can't stop talking about it.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni, as we all know, is super active on social media and keeps updating her fans about everything. The stunner has treated her fans with another stunning picture in all glam black outfit. Sharing the selfie on her IG story, Sam wrote, "no filter mood". Well, of late, Samantha Akkineni has been sharing some mesmerising looks of herself on social media and we just can't stop talking about it. The Majili actress' latest look in a black skirt and crop top has got our heart.

Meanwhile, Samantha celebrated Christmas with her parents and in-laws. The stunner shared a picture-perfect fam-jam moment as she celebrated the festive season with Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aditya Akkineni and others. Meanwhile, check out Samantha Akkineni's Sunday mood.

Take a look below:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni's Christmas look in colourful tulle skirt and top is worth a whopping Rs 3.5 Lakh

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the film is produced under Seven Screen Studio banner. The first schedule of the film recently went on floors recently in Hyderabad.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×