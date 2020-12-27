  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni shares her 'no filter' mood selfie as she steps out on Sunday morning; Take a look

Of late, Samantha Akkineni has been sharing some mesmerising looks of herself on social media and we just can't stop talking about it.
13787 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni selfie Samantha Akkineni shares her 'no filter' mood selfie as she steps out on Sunday morning; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South beauty Samantha Akkineni, as we all know, is super active on social media and keeps updating her fans about everything. The stunner has treated her fans with another stunning picture in all glam black outfit. Sharing the selfie on her IG story, Sam wrote, "no filter mood". Well, of late, Samantha Akkineni has been sharing some mesmerising looks of herself on social media and we just can't stop talking about it. The Majili actress' latest look in a black skirt and crop top has got our heart. 

Meanwhile, Samantha celebrated Christmas with her parents and in-laws. The stunner shared a picture-perfect fam-jam moment as she celebrated the festive season with Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aditya Akkineni and others. Meanwhile, check out Samantha Akkineni's Sunday mood. 

Take a look below: 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni's Christmas look in colourful tulle skirt and top is worth a whopping Rs 3.5 Lakh 

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the film is produced under Seven Screen Studio banner. The first schedule of the film recently went on floors recently in Hyderabad. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
WATCH: Allu Arjun gets candid with Samantha Akkineni on her chat show; Talks about his family and fans
Amala Akkineni shares photo with Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha & Akhil as they enjoy family time
Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya send Christmas gifts to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar; See PIC
Samantha Akkineni's Christmas look in colourful tulle skirt and top is worth a whopping Rs 3.5 Lakh
Samantha Akkineni shares husband Naga Chaitanya's unseen photo from his yoga session; Take a look
Samantha Akkineni's look in a polka dot backless slip dress feat Louis Vuitton box bag is too hot to handle
close