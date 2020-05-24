Samantha Akkineni shares her workout secret 'all in 60 seconds' while giving a glimpse of her gym

She maintaining her strict health regime and diet plan but this time, Samantha has shared a hilarious version of her workout secret featuring her pup Hash Akkineni.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talented actresses in the Telugu film industry. The stunner has won hearts with her onscreen persona and unconventional roles in the films. She is also one of the fittest actresses in the film industry who has been setting goals for everyone out there. Sam keeps shared her workout video on Instagram and it keeps inspiring her each day. Even during the lockdown period, the Majili actress is leaving no stone unturned to stay fit. She maintaining her strict health regime and diet plan. This time, Samantha shared a hilarious version of her workout secret featuring her pup Hash Akkineni.

"We work out till we burn out... All in 60 seconds," she wrote along with a picture of her home gym. One can see in the picture, Hash looking at Samantha while she clicks a picture of him enjoying the 'me' time. Samantha is known for her witty captions. Earlier, she shared a picture of her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya clicked at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony. "After sending mommy , aunties , sister , friends , very straight male friends it's now Instagram's turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now )," she captioned the photo. To this, Naga Chaitanya had a hilarious response.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

