Samantha Akkineni shares a hilarious story of her life; Says 'Cinderella and her missing slipper'

Samantha Akkineni is back home after wrapping up Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and her latest photo, which tells a hilarious story of her life is unmissable. Sharing a photo of herself running without one slipper, Sam wrote, "Story of my life … Cinderella and her missing slipper .. only in this case Prince Charming is a," followed by a dog emotion. Samantha and her pet Hash's never-ending hilarious tales have lightened up our mood. We are totally entertained by Hash Akkineni's this adorable mischief. Sam had once shared a hilarious tale when she had woken up by Hash's 'fart'. Sharing a photo of her furry boy sleeping in the bed, Samantha wrote, "Being woken up by the smell of fart.. it's a wonderful life after all." Meanwhile, check out Sam's latest post below:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni won the Best Actress at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for The Family Man 2. Overwhelmed by this award, she penned a heartfelt note thanking her fans and director Raj and DK.

Talking about her upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film also starring Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is directed by Vignesh Shivan and is co-produced by him under the banners of Rowdy Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard for the film's music.

Sam recently also wrapped the shoot of Gunasekhar's Shakuntalam. The mythological drama has Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha as Prince Bharata.