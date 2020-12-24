  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni shares husband Naga Chaitanya's unseen photo from his yoga session; Take a look

Recently, Samantha Akkineni, on a request by a fan, shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya enjoying his yoga session. Take a look!
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most stunning couples in the Telugu film industry. The duo is setting major couple goals with each passing day with their cute photos on social media. They say opposites attract and well, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni are a perfect example of the same. While Sam is super active on social media, Chay keeps himself away from it. He likes being away from the media glare. However, Samantha keeps treating their fans with stunning photos of them. Recently, Sam, on a request by a fan, shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya enjoying his relaxing mode during the yoga session. 

One can see in the photo, Chay is enjoying his yoga session. He looks super relaxed while Samantha clicked his picture. Samantha Akkineni recently shared all her weird photos. The Majili actress recently hopped on the popular Instagram trend, 'post a pic of' and on request by her fans, she shared all the unseen pictures from her phone gallery. 

Take a look at the picture: 

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been setting couples goals ever since they met each other and shared screen space for the first time in their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. They became close friends and dated each other for 8 years before tying the knot. ChaySam, as called by their fans, got married in 2017. 

