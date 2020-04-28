Samantha Akkineni shares lovely moments from her birthday celebration with Naga Chaitanya; Check PICS & VIDEO

Samantha Akkineni rings in her 33rd birthday with husband Naga Chaitanya within the confines of their home. Check out their lovely pictures and videos.

Samantha Akkineni turns a year older today and on the special occasion, the actress and her husband Naga Chaitanya have begun with the celebrations within the vicinity of their home. As the lockdown imposed across India has been extended till May 3rd owing to the severity of the situation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, home quarantine has become the only way to curb the same. Just like others, the power couple has also been following the lockdown directives and rules.

However, Naga Chaitanya did not forget to make Samantha feel special which is evident from the video in which he is seen baking a cake for her. This video has been shared by the Oh! Baby actress on her Instagram handle. Clad in a pretty white floral dress, she also shares a picture of herself praying before cutting the cake. Well, as we can see, there are two cakes present there and it is very clear which one has been made by Naga Chaitanya and which one has been ordered from the bakery shop!

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post below:

Apart from this, the actress has also shared a lovely picture in which she is seen posing happily with her husband. The final picture is that of their pet dog Hash who never leaves their side even when taking pictures! On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be next seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the second season of the web series, The Family Man. Talking about Naga Chaitanya, he will be next seen in the romantic drama Love Story co-starring Sai Pallavi.

