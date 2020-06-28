  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni shares a lovely picture of her 'boys' Naga Chaitanya and Hash; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni never misses a chance to post lovely pictures on her social media handles. Recently, she has shared an unmissable picture of her husband Naga Chaitanya and their pet dog Hash.
15783 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni shares a lovely picture of her 'boys' Naga Chaitanya and Hash; Take a lookSamantha Akkineni shares a lovely picture of her 'boys' Naga Chaitanya and Hash; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Samantha Akkineni never leaves a chance to spend quality time with her loved ones and multiple instances prove the same. The talented actress is married to Naga Chaitanya and currently, the two of them make for the most adorable duo in the South film industry. Samantha, who is known not only for her acting prowess but also style and grace, enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she makes sure to update them regularly through her numerous posts.

The actress has once again shared a post on her Instagram handle and it is all things adorable. As we can see in the picture, Naga Chaitanya and the couple’s pet dog Hash are lying on the bed while they get clicked. The actor is seen lovingly holding on to Hash as the latter looks up to him in the picture. However, Samantha is missing from the scene probably because she is the one who clicked this amazing picture. She also captions the post as ‘my boys.’

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the movie Jaanu in which she was paired up opposite Sharwanand. The romantic drama was backed by Dil Raju and was an official remake of the Tamil movie ’96 starring Trisha Krishnan. Apart from this, the stunning diva will be teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee for the second season of The Family Man. She will also be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.  

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement