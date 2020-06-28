Samantha Akkineni shares a lovely picture of her 'boys' Naga Chaitanya and Hash; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni never misses a chance to post lovely pictures on her social media handles. Recently, she has shared an unmissable picture of her husband Naga Chaitanya and their pet dog Hash.

Samantha Akkineni never leaves a chance to spend quality time with her loved ones and multiple instances prove the same. The talented actress is married to Naga Chaitanya and currently, the two of them make for the most adorable duo in the South film industry. Samantha, who is known not only for her acting prowess but also style and grace, enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she makes sure to update them regularly through her numerous posts.

The actress has once again shared a post on her Instagram handle and it is all things adorable. As we can see in the picture, Naga Chaitanya and the couple’s pet dog Hash are lying on the bed while they get clicked. The actor is seen lovingly holding on to Hash as the latter looks up to him in the picture. However, Samantha is missing from the scene probably because she is the one who clicked this amazing picture. She also captions the post as ‘my boys.’

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the movie Jaanu in which she was paired up opposite Sharwanand. The romantic drama was backed by Dil Raju and was an official remake of the Tamil movie ’96 starring Trisha Krishnan. Apart from this, the stunning diva will be teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee for the second season of The Family Man. She will also be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

