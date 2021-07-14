  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni shares a masked up selfie from the sets of Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam; SEE PHOTO

While the audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's next in store for them, Samantha Akkineni and the team have resumed the shoot in Hyderabad.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2021 08:01 pm
Samantha Akkineni Gunasekhar Shaakuntalam
Samantha Akkineni's Shaakuntalam is one of the much-anticipated Telugu films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. While the audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's next in store for them, Samantha and the team have resumed the shoot in Hyderabad. Sam took to Instagram story and clicked a masked up selfie amidst the shoot. 

As she is back on sets, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo and wrote, "Work progress #Shaakuntalam. (sic)" She also shared a photo of a huge Lion statue, thus giving us a glimpse into the grand set for the film. For her role in the film, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in a different avatar and will be donning a white saree. Every bit about the film is grabbing the attention and has set high expectations. 

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's selfie: 

Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. The film will have music composed by Mani Sharma, which will mark the seventh collaboration for composer and director Gunasekhar after successful projects such as Okkadu and Varudu. 

Meanwhile, Sam also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is being helmed by Vignesh Shivan. 

Credits :Instagram

