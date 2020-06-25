  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni shares a message for her friend Shilpa Reddy who was tested positive for COVID 19

Nagarjuna and Samantha Akkineni shares motivational messages for their designer friend Shilpa Reddy who was recently tested positive for COVID 19.
15204 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni shares a message for her friend Shilpa Reddy who was tested positive for COVID 19Samantha Akkineni shares a message for her friend Shilpa Reddy who was tested positive for COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is a lot of fear and anxiety among each one of us due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The numbers are only rising with each passing day and a few celebrities have also been tested positive of Coronavirus. Recently, Samantha Akkineni's model-turned-designer friend, Shilpa Reddy was tested positive for coronavirus but she fought the battle and is all fine now. Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a positive video of herself revealing about the same. She and her husband were tested positive of this virus but both of them did not show any symptoms. The popular designer in her Instagram post also listed down all the precautionary measures and home remedies one can take at home to build immunity. 

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter and shared a video of Shilpa Reddy revealing about her battle with COVID-19. The actor shared Shilpa's Instagram link along with a message that read, "As the cases of #COVID__19 increase in the world,The only weapon right now  seems to be being healthy in mind & body.Our dear friend #Shilpareddy and her husband experienced the virus and came out of it shining!!Thumbs upBouquet Listen to her experience..inspiring!!." 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni shares DIY hack for dehydrated skin that works wonders; See Pic 

Samantha also shared a message for her BFF Shilpa Reddy. The South beauty wrote, "It takes guts to do what you did...exposing yourself to the danger of controversy and stigma in the society such as ours. you have made us all incredibly proud...it can happen to me, it can happen to you...it can happen to anybody but we are in this together to help one another. God bless." 

Check out Nagarjuna and Samantha Akkineni's social media posts below: 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement