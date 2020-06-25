Samantha Akkineni shares a message for her friend Shilpa Reddy who was tested positive for COVID 19

Nagarjuna and Samantha Akkineni shares motivational messages for their designer friend Shilpa Reddy who was recently tested positive for COVID 19.

There is a lot of fear and anxiety among each one of us due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The numbers are only rising with each passing day and a few celebrities have also been tested positive of Coronavirus. Recently, Samantha Akkineni's model-turned-designer friend, Shilpa Reddy was tested positive for coronavirus but she fought the battle and is all fine now. Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a positive video of herself revealing about the same. She and her husband were tested positive of this virus but both of them did not show any symptoms. The popular designer in her Instagram post also listed down all the precautionary measures and home remedies one can take at home to build immunity.

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter and shared a video of Shilpa Reddy revealing about her battle with COVID-19. The actor shared Shilpa's Instagram link along with a message that read, "As the cases of #COVID__19 increase in the world,The only weapon right now seems to be being healthy in mind & body.Our dear friend #Shilpareddy and her husband experienced the virus and came out of it shining!!Thumbs upBouquet Listen to her experience..inspiring!!."

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni shares DIY hack for dehydrated skin that works wonders; See Pic

Samantha also shared a message for her BFF Shilpa Reddy. The South beauty wrote, "It takes guts to do what you did...exposing yourself to the danger of controversy and stigma in the society such as ours. you have made us all incredibly proud...it can happen to me, it can happen to you...it can happen to anybody but we are in this together to help one another. God bless."

Check out Nagarjuna and Samantha Akkineni's social media posts below:

As the cases of #COVID__19 increase in the world,The only weapon right now seems to be being healthy in mind & body.Our dear friend #Shilpareddy and her husband experienced the virus and came out of it shining!! Listen to her experience..inspiring!!https://t.co/mqRmuLQYlM — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 25, 2020

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×