Samantha Akkineni shares a PHOTO of her homegrown lettuce; Says finally found a hobby in gardening

The south siren Samantha Akkineni has been trying her hands at various things amid lockdown like cooking and gardening. The actress has also shared pictures of her working out among other things on her Instagram account. The latest picture shared by the Majili actress sees her holding a butterhead lettuce. Samantha Akkineni wrote in her Instagram account, "I finally found something I am passionate about that is not part of my job. I was starting to get tired of answering people when they asked me ‘What is your hobby?' ...Me -'Acting’ ... Them - 'But that’s your job. What is your hobby? urbankisaan my butterhead lettuce is better than yours, Thank you guys."

The Oh! Baby actress is all smiles as she says that she finally found a hobby in gardening. Samantha Akkineni is seen donning a multi coloured kurta and neatly tied by hair. The actress is happily flaunting her homegrown lettuce in the latest photo she shared on her Instagram account. The southern beauty, Samantha Akkineni last featured in the film Jaanu. The south film, had Samantha Akkineni and actor Sharwanand in the lead. Jaanu was a remake of the blockbuster film 96. The film 96 had makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

The film Jaanu did not create any magic on the silver screen. The fans and followers of the sultry diva Samantha Akkineni had a lot of expectations from the film. But, the film did not strike a chord among the audiences.

