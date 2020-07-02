  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni shares a PHOTO of herself posing as Spider Man but her catchy caption grabs our attention

Samantha Akkineni has recently shared a hilarious picture on her Instagram handle. However, she has also shared a thoughtful and catchy caption along with the same.
Samantha Akkineni shares a PHOTO of herself posing as Spider Man but her catchy caption grabs our attention
Samantha Akkineni has once again proved that she is an avid fitness lover after having shared a few pictures of herself nailing the upside-down aerial yoga pose like a pro! The Majili actress never leaves a chance to update her fans with whatever is happening in her life and her latest pictures are proof. Well,  the Southern diva has surely motivated all her fans amidst the lockdown period through these Instagram posts and there is no denying this fact.

As we speak of this, Samantha has once again shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle but this time it’s rather hilarious! The actress has shared an edited picture in which she can be posing upside down like Spider-Man which is sure to leave anyone in splits. She is seen clad in a white top and black leggings. However, what catches our attention here is her catchy and thoughtful post that reads, “When you laugh at others, you should be able to laugh at yourself.”

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s latest Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in the movie Jaanu co-starring Sharwanand that has been helmed by Dil Raju. It happens to be a remake of the Tamil movie ’96 featuring Trisha Krishnan. The stunning diva will next be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The actress will also team up with Manoj Bajpayee for the second season of the popular web series titled The Family Man. 

Credits :Instagram

