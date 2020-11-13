Samantha Akkineni shares a PHOTO by the poolside and the fans are simply awestruck

Samantha Akkineni is seen enjoying some quality time by the poolside in her latest photo on Instagram. Check it out.

The gorgeous diva Samantha Akkineni shared a dreamy picture on her Instagram handle. The stunner is seen in a stylish blue floral print outfit and a hat. The actress is seen enjoying some quality time by the poolside, surrounded by nature. The picture shared by the southern beauty is winning the hearts of the fans and followers. The stunning beauty Samantha Akkineni is seen in a happy mood as she enjoys her time by the poolside. The dive enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are always thoroughly delighted when the actress shares candid photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni featured in the southern drama called Jaanu. The film reportedly was a remake of the blockbuster film called 96. This film had south star Trisha Krishnan and makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The news reports about the Oh Baby actress state that she will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days. The actress has been sharing candid photos and videos on her social media handles.

Check out the photo

The actress started a new hobby during the lockdown. The stunner started growing organic vegetables. The gorgeous actress shared pictures of her home garden and gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her new hobby. The fans and followers of the Oh Baby actress were delighted to see the stunner new hobby.

