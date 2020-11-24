Samantha Akkineni shares a pic in bikini as she chills in the bathtub but her cute expression steals the show

South star Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared her photo in bikini from the bathtub while revealing that it was a gift to her and Naga Chaitanya.

Well, it looks like Samantha Akkineni is having a whale of a time during her vacation in Maldives. While she shared a shirtless photo of Naga Chaitanya yesterday and took over the internet, today, she has shared her photo in a bikini. Sharing the photo, she stated that it was a gift to her and Naga Chaitanya by Kresha Bajaj. However, she said that she ended up being there alone. While she has been sharing several photos from the vacation, it looks like this one is the icing of the cake.

Before sharing this one, Samantha shared a photo from the beach, where she was seen in a tie dye kaftan top. Chai and Sam have been enjoying the holiday for a couple of days now on account of his birthday. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Tollywood remake of Tamil film Jaanu. Titled 96, the film had Sharwanand as the male lead.

She has two films in her kitty. Her Kollywood film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has Nayanthara as yet another leading lady. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. Popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is directing the film. After the makers announced the film, there has been no more updates. She also has a multi lingual film with Ashwin Saravanan as the director. Prasanna and Prashanth will be seen playing key roles in the yet to be titled film.

