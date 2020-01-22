Samantha Akkineni shares a picture with a friend; looks resplendent as ever; Check it out

The Majili actress Samantha Akkineni looks drop dead gorgeous in a black and white outfit as she poses for the picture.

The Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni shared a stunning picture of herself with a friend as they enjoyed their outing together. The Majili actress Samantha Akkineni looks drop dead gorgeous in a black and white outfit as she poses for the picture. The south siren, Samantha Akkineni has been getting a lot of appreciation for the performance in the south drama Oh Baby and Majili. The actress was also received awards for her terrific roles in the south films. The actress recently shared some fun pictures on her Instagram account of her pet dog.

The south diva was seen celebrating her pets, first birthday with a lot of fan-fare with her friends and husband, Naga Chaitanya. The sultry siren, Samantha Akkineni has a massive a fan following on her Instagram account. The fans and film audience are delighted to see candid pictures of Samantha Akkineni from her personal and professional life. The actress is also a fashion icon. The south actress never fails to impress her fans and the fashion police with her stylish and stunning looks. The diva is seen sporting a sleeveless black and white dress with hair left open.

The southern beauty looks mesmerizing in her latest picture. The fans are eager to see Samantha Akkineni on the big screen with yet another super hit like Oh Baby. The film was a fantasy flick with Samantha Akkineni essaying a quirky role which the fans just could not stop gushing about.

(ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni wraps shooting of her Hindi debut series The Family Man 2; Calls it an unforgettable journey)

Credits :instagram

Read More