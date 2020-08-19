  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni shares a post thanking fans who supported her in the #GrowWithMe journey; WATCH

In the latest video, Samantha Akkineni urges her fans to become a part of the #GrowWithMe journey. Samantha also nominated actress Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu.
The sultry siren Samantha Akkineni shared a video from her home where she has been growing her own vegetables during the lockdown period. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "Hey guys, thank you so much for the awesome support on all my #GrowWithMe posts. It feels amazing that you think growing your own food is cool too! As much as I have enjoyed making you a part of my journey, I would love to be a part of your #GrowWithMe journeys too. Now it’s time for you to join me on this #GrowWithMe journey. For the next few weeks, let’s grow together! So, go find a pot, some soil, seeds, an empty milk packet or even a Hydroponic Homekit and get growing. Trust me, this will change so many things for you. So, don't forget to tag me and use the hashtag. I can't wait to hear from you all. To start things off, I’m challenging @lakshmimanchu & @rakulpreet along with all of you to #GrowWithMe. Let’s get our hands dirty."

The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans are eagerly waiting to see her back on the big screen in a challenging role. The actress featured in films like Oh! Baby and Majili.

In the latest video, Samantha Akkineni urges her fans to become a part of the #GrowWithMe journey. Samantha also nominated actress Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu. The stunner Samantha has been sharing photos and videos of her working towards her home garden to grown her own vegetables.  

