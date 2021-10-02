Samantha Akkineni shares powerful quote on despair, truth & love; See PIC

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and has shared a quote about love and truth. The actress has lately been following a tradition of posting one quote daily with #MyMommySaid. In today's quote, the actress mentions about how truth and love win at last even though it seems invincible.

Samantha is currently the talk of the town as there have been rumours for a month that she is heading for divorce with her husband Naga Chaitanya. Although neither of them officially confirmed anything. These cryptic quotes and distance between each other are adding fire to the rumours.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of their film Ye Maya Chesave and had a fairytale destination wedding in 2017 in Goa. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding amidst close friends and family members.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya addressed the rumours of getting separated from Samantha in an interview with Film Companion and said, "Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me."

Also Read: VIDEO: Samantha Akkineni slams reporter for asking about separation rumours with Naga Chaitanya in the temple