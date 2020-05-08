Samantha Akkineni shares a relatable note on present situation amid lockdown; Says 'It is time to be curious'

Samantha Akkineni shared a relatable note on the present situation amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress is urging people to think, how they can make the best use of the current time.

The south siren Samantha Akkineni shared a relatable note on the present situation amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress is urging people to think, how they can make best use of the current time. Samantha Akkineni shares a post which states that one does not have to write a bestselling novel, nor do people have to work out very hard to be in the best physical shape or start a podcast. The Jaanu actress also suggests that one must utilise this time introspect and to be curious.

The Majili actress shared a post which also urges people to think about how they would like to make free time more productive. Will people like to create art for the sake of creating it or will they spend time just to experience life and to be curious about what life has to offer in the coming days. Oh! Baby actress also shared a post about the Vizag gas leak. The actress states in her Instagram post that it was heart-breaking to see what was happening in Vizag. Samantha also wrote that she is praying and hopes that people will overcome these tasking times. Many south celebrities offered their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's post:

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan shared a post about the tragic Vizag incident. With the latest post, Samantha Akkineni has urged people to think wisely about utilising their time amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

